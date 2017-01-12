Death by dueling talk in Sonoma on Ja...

Death by dueling talk in Sonoma on Jan. 14

Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

An engraved illustration of the infamous duel between the former Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton and sitting Vice President Aaron Burr, on July 11 1804 "The Story of Formal Dueling in America, 1621-1859," presented by the Sonoma, takes place Saturday, Jan. 14, 2 P.M. at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St. Cost is $5. Thanks to a certain hit Broadway musical - and its bestselling original cast album - a whole new generation of American youths are learning about the art of dueling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Sonoma, CA

