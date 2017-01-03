Cotati, RP join quiet zone effort

Both the city councils for Cotati and Rohnert Park have instructed their respective city managers to enter discussions with Sonoma County for a joint application for quiet zones on the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit crossings. The two councils took this action at their final meetings of the year in December 2016.

