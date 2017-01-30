Coalition upset County Supervisors eliminated Community Choice Energy option
We, the undersigned, represent organizations that have been following the progress made by the cities and County of Contra Costa as they decide how to implement Community Choice Energy. We do not share a preference for any one of the three options outlined in the Draft Technical Study, but we do share the following concerns about the adequacy of that study and the public process that has unfolded in its aftermath.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Antioch Herald.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Jan 27
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|Yountville Music Thread
|Jan 15
|Musikologist
|3
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Lostsibling
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC