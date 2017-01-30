Coalition upset County Supervisors el...

Coalition upset County Supervisors eliminated Community Choice Energy option

35 min ago Read more: The Antioch Herald

We, the undersigned, represent organizations that have been following the progress made by the cities and County of Contra Costa as they decide how to implement Community Choice Energy. We do not share a preference for any one of the three options outlined in the Draft Technical Study, but we do share the following concerns about the adequacy of that study and the public process that has unfolded in its aftermath.

