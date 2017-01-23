City Council to farmers market: move the - party' to the back
That may sound like the opening lines to a Dickensian-era novel about farmers markets, but it's actually the dichotomy being presented in recent meetings of the Sonoma City Council - which on Monday considered placing various "conditions" on the Valley of the Moon Certified Farmers Market in order to extend its agreement to operate the Tuesday Night Farmers Market for another year. If nothing else, the market is well attended - attracting hundreds to the Plaza every Tuesday from May through October to picnic, enjoy wine and vendor-made meals, dance to live music on the horseshoe lawn and purchase fresh produce from local farm stands.
