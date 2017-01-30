Boys & Girls Clubs fundraiser is as delicious as it sounds

The biggest fundraiser of the year to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley - the Sweetheart Gala & Auction - takes place this year on Saturday, Feb. 11. Guests will enter the "extravagant Vintage Circus" at the Boys & Girls Club via a cocktail lounge serving everything from martinis to wines from Highway 12, Eco Terreno, Head High, and Pip, along with Lagunitas Brewing craft beer. For the first time, all wines paired with dinner have received 90-point ratings at this sweet event honoring Joe and Renee Capriola.

