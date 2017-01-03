Bill Lynch: Photographer Dick O'Neil - captured' Sonoma
Claudia Clerici's little friend takes in her daily dose of carbs in Dick O'Neil's 'Life' magazine shot from 1959. There's no monument or building named in his memory but for several decades between 1945 and the 1980s, Sonoma photographer Richard O'Neil provided precious memories for thousands of Sonomans, including every graduate of Sonoma Valley High School.
