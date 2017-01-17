a They Came to Washingtona : New exhi...

a They Came to Washingtona : New exhibition, lecture at Grace Hudson Museum in Ukiah

13 hrs ago Read more: Ukiah Daily Journal

'They Came to Washington: The First Ambassadors' is a fascinating exhibit featuring rare lithographic portraits and life stories of distinguished Native American leaders who came to Washington, D.C. to negotiate for tribal rights in the early 19th century. Luckily, through the foresight of a government employee, a record exists of a little-known part of that history, which is as relevant today as when it was created.

Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.

