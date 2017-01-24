5 dogs euthanized after virus outbreak at Sonoma shelter
A spokesman from the Department of Health Services announced that the Sonoma County Animal Services is decontaminating the county animal shelter in the wake of a possible canine parvovirus outbreak. In the last 10 days five stray dogs infected with paravovirus were euthanized, and adoptions at the shelter were suspended, according to department spokesman Scott Alonso.
