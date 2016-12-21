Tips Tri-Tip raises the steaks with n...

Tips Tri-Tip raises the steaks with new restaurant venture

Friday Dec 30

Remember when we all watched Andrew and Susie Pryfogle working day and night to outfit a trolley car into a food trolley behind Scooteria? They showed up at the Tuesday Night Farmers Market, grill smoke billowing from the trolley's chimney, dishing out tri-tip sandwiches and eventually adding all sorts of healthy bowls, salads and much more. After working like crazy trying different locations to sell their food, they came up with a second trolley, doubling their capacity to feed people at farmers markets, fairs and private parties.

Sonoma, CA

