The Best Napa Day Trip for Wowing Out...

The Best Napa Day Trip for Wowing Out-of-Towners

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: San Francisco Magazine

Everyone knows there's wine country for locals and wine country for tourists. When you've got visitors in town for the holidays, that creates a conundrum: When they want to go to wine country, well, which wine country? Here, a blend that combines the best of both: the can't-miss tourist stops that are actually worth going to, mixed with a few hidden gems that will knock your guests' socks off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Fri Voyeur 17,455
Yountville Music Thread Oct '16 Musikologist 2
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... Sep '16 RotariianDavidK 1
News Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve... Sep '16 Gaga for GAGA 2
News Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11... Sep '16 Don Puddasso 3
S D C to Become Trump Hat Factory Jul '16 Turkish Hat Compa... 1
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,263

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC