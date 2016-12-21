The Best Napa Day Trip for Wowing Out-of-Towners

Everyone knows there's wine country for locals and wine country for tourists. When you've got visitors in town for the holidays, that creates a conundrum: When they want to go to wine country, well, which wine country? Here, a blend that combines the best of both: the can't-miss tourist stops that are actually worth going to, mixed with a few hidden gems that will knock your guests' socks off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Magazine.