Sonoman to head fire department
William Norton, the district's board president, said Akre was chosen based on his 29 years of fire service experience, his local knowledge of Sonoma Valley, as well as his strong communication and exceptional relationship-building skills. "I am incredibly honored and humbled to be selected as the next fire chief of the Sonoma Valley Fire & Rescue Authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Yountville Music Thread
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|2
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
|S D C to Become Trump Hat Factory
|Jul '16
|Turkish Hat Compa...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC