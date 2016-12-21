Sonoma to get $2.5 million for health...

Sonoma to get $2.5 million for healthcare hub

With only two years of operations left for the Sonoma Developmental Center, the clock is ticking on the estimated 320 residents remaining at the 125-year-old medical facility in Eldridge. They are termed "among the most medically fragile patients in the state system," but once the SDC closes down their future has long been uncertain.

