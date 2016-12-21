Sonoma mini-mart fails to get City Council support for liquor off-sale license
The Easy Stop on Broadway, which was recently denied a letter of support from the City of Sonoma to back their application for a hard-liquor off-sale license. Representatives from the Sonoma Valley Unified School District spoke about the Easy Stop proximity to the high school campus, pictured here in the baackground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|9 hr
|Voyeur
|17,455
|Yountville Music Thread
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|2
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
|S D C to Become Trump Hat Factory
|Jul '16
|Turkish Hat Compa...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC