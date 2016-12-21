Sonoma mini-mart fails to get City Co...

Sonoma mini-mart fails to get City Council support for liquor off-sale license

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

The Easy Stop on Broadway, which was recently denied a letter of support from the City of Sonoma to back their application for a hard-liquor off-sale license. Representatives from the Sonoma Valley Unified School District spoke about the Easy Stop proximity to the high school campus, pictured here in the baackground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 9 hr Voyeur 17,455
Yountville Music Thread Oct '16 Musikologist 2
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... Sep '16 RotariianDavidK 1
News Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve... Sep '16 Gaga for GAGA 2
News Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11... Sep '16 Don Puddasso 3
S D C to Become Trump Hat Factory Jul '16 Turkish Hat Compa... 1
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,414 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,452

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC