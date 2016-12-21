Remember when: from the archives of Dec. 28, 1928: State park act approved
The approval of the state park act by the people last November, and the voting of $6,000,000 to acquire and conserve recreational and historic places in the state has lead to earnest consideration of worthwhile projects listed in Sonoma Valley.
