Remember when: from the archives of Dec. 20, 1962: - Student street' needs modifications
The City Council Monday night announced its determination to proceed with the renovation of MacArthur Street from Fifth Street West to Fifth Street East. Known as Sonoma's "student street" because it is traversed by scholars going to three schools, MacArthur is classified as perhaps the most rundown, long-neglected and hazardous thoroughfare in this miniature metropolis.
