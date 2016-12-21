Remember when: from the archives of Dec. 14, 1934: Sears Point purchased for $418,000
Purchasing of the Sears Point Toll road, the eight mile private road turnpike across the lower Sonoma marshes and bordering on San Pablo bay by the State of California, was consummated on Saturday by the State Highway Commission. The purchase price was given as $418,000.
