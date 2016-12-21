More California coastline open to Dungeness crab fishery
The regions that will open include the area between Salt Point in Sonoma County north to the Sonoma/Mendocino County line near Gualala; the area between the Sonoma/Mendocino County line north to Point Arena in Mendocino County; and the area between Humboldt Bay in Humboldt County south to near Shelter Cove in Humboldt County. However, due to persisting conditions of elevated domoic acid levels, the fishery will remain closed between Point Arena and Shelter Cove.
