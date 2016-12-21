More California coastline open to Dun...

More California coastline open to Dungeness crab fishery

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

The regions that will open include the area between Salt Point in Sonoma County north to the Sonoma/Mendocino County line near Gualala; the area between the Sonoma/Mendocino County line north to Point Arena in Mendocino County; and the area between Humboldt Bay in Humboldt County south to near Shelter Cove in Humboldt County. However, due to persisting conditions of elevated domoic acid levels, the fishery will remain closed between Point Arena and Shelter Cove.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Fri Voyeur 17,455
Yountville Music Thread Oct '16 Musikologist 2
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... Sep '16 RotariianDavidK 1
News Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve... Sep '16 Gaga for GAGA 2
News Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11... Sep '16 Don Puddasso 3
S D C to Become Trump Hat Factory Jul '16 Turkish Hat Compa... 1
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,259

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC