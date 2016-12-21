Kathleen Hill: Martini Madness gets its swizzle sticks stirring

Martini Madness brings its great martini competition and tasting to Saddles Steakhouse at MacArthur Place again on lucky Friday, Jan. 13. This year's event is sponsored by local distillers Prohibition Spirits, Hanson of Sonoma Organic Vodka, and Spirit works Distillery. Guests will watch bartenders get themselves and their martinis shaken up, taste all the martini concoctions, and vote for the best martini garnish, most creative martini and best overall martini.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.