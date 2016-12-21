Kathleen Hill: Cuisinart recall

Cuisinart and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission this week recalled about eight million food-processor blades after receiving reports from consumers of broken blade pieces in their processed food. Conair, the maker of the Cuisinart food processors, received 69 reports of consumers finding broken pieces of a "riveted blade" in food, including 30 reports of mouth lacerations or tooth injuries, a CPSC press release said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.