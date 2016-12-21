Jedi English class light years ahead of its time

Xavier Donates is one of the students from Altimira teacher Bridget Paul's 'Jedi English' class, who took in a private viewing of 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' on Friday, December 16. Adding to the spirit of the day, most of the students attended the movie in Jedi robes Bridget Paul, in her own Jedi robe, is the Altimira teacher who spearheaded the innovative English project.

