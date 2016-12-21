Jedi English class light years ahead ...

Jedi English class light years ahead of its time

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Xavier Donates is one of the students from Altimira teacher Bridget Paul's 'Jedi English' class, who took in a private viewing of 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' on Friday, December 16. Adding to the spirit of the day, most of the students attended the movie in Jedi robes Bridget Paul, in her own Jedi robe, is the Altimira teacher who spearheaded the innovative English project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 9 hr Voyeur 17,455
Yountville Music Thread Oct '16 Musikologist 2
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... Sep '16 RotariianDavidK 1
News Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve... Sep '16 Gaga for GAGA 2
News Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11... Sep '16 Don Puddasso 3
S D C to Become Trump Hat Factory Jul '16 Turkish Hat Compa... 1
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,370 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,538

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC