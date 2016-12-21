Jason Walsh: When it comes to rebuilding Watmaugh, Caltrans will...

At 6:05 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2007, the central span of the I-35 W. Mississippi Bridge in Minneapolis gave way, sending 111 rush-hour vehicles and 18 construction workers on a 115-foot drop into the Mississippi River. Teetering precariously against the guardrail of the collapsed span was a school bus carrying 63 children, all of whom miraculously escaped by kicking their way out the back of the banana-yellow death trap.

