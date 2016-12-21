Jason Walsh: Plans for SDC begin to u...

Jason Walsh: Plans for SDC begin to unsheath

Friday Dec 30

"This drawn out torture over which part of you lives is very hard to take/ To cure you they must kill you - the sword of Damocles above your head" - Lou Reed, "The Sword of Damocles" The residents of the Sonoma Developmental Center have been living under their own sword of Damocles since 2015, when state officials decided that the dwindling populations of California's three remaining developmental centers were out of whack with the costs of running them - and announced the facilities would cease operating in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Sonoma, CA

