Jason Walsh: Plans for SDC begin to unsheath
"This drawn out torture over which part of you lives is very hard to take/ To cure you they must kill you - the sword of Damocles above your head" - Lou Reed, "The Sword of Damocles" The residents of the Sonoma Developmental Center have been living under their own sword of Damocles since 2015, when state officials decided that the dwindling populations of California's three remaining developmental centers were out of whack with the costs of running them - and announced the facilities would cease operating in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Lostsibling
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Yountville Music Thread
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|2
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC