Dungeness crabbers strike over low prices

Crabbers from Bodega Bay north to Canada went on strike Wednesday afternoon after wholesale Dungeness buyers sought to pay less for the beloved crustacean. The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported that fishermen have agreed to either cease crabbing in areas off the Sonoma Coast where the Dungeness crab season has already opened, or delay the start of their season in hopes of retaining a price of $3 per pound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.