Dungeness crabbers strike over low prices
Crabbers from Bodega Bay north to Canada went on strike Wednesday afternoon after wholesale Dungeness buyers sought to pay less for the beloved crustacean. The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported that fishermen have agreed to either cease crabbing in areas off the Sonoma Coast where the Dungeness crab season has already opened, or delay the start of their season in hopes of retaining a price of $3 per pound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Lostsibling
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Yountville Music Thread
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|2
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC