December 29 Vallejo A&E Source: Mare Island Aglow Holiday Lighted Trail gives unique views
The Mare Island Shoreline Heritage Preserve offers its annual Mare Island Aglow Holiday Lighted Trail nightly Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 5 to 8 p.m. For the past five years, Preserve volunteers have created the Holiday Lighted Trail by decorating five lighted stops with LED lights powered by marine batteries and generators along the one-mile scenic trail to the Mare Island Hilltop with its panoramic view of seven Bay Area counties. The paved route is normally open every Friday through Sunday and holidays for walking and biking until shortly after sunset.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Yountville Music Thread
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|2
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
|S D C to Become Trump Hat Factory
|Jul '16
|Turkish Hat Compa...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC