December 29 Vallejo A&E Source: Mare Island Aglow Holiday Lighted Trail gives unique views

The Mare Island Shoreline Heritage Preserve offers its annual Mare Island Aglow Holiday Lighted Trail nightly Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 5 to 8 p.m. For the past five years, Preserve volunteers have created the Holiday Lighted Trail by decorating five lighted stops with LED lights powered by marine batteries and generators along the one-mile scenic trail to the Mare Island Hilltop with its panoramic view of seven Bay Area counties. The paved route is normally open every Friday through Sunday and holidays for walking and biking until shortly after sunset.

