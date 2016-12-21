Comedian to Sonoma: - Try laughing'...
The cast of the 24th annual Big Fat Year End Kiss Off Comedy Show : Mari Magaloni, Debi Durst, Mike Bossier, Arthur Gaus, Johnny Steele, Will Durst Comedian Will Durst, appearing at the Sebastiani on Dec. 2 as part of the 24th annual Big Fat Year End Kiss Off Comedy Show. Comedian Will Durst envisions a mass prank in which all of the lighted "Trump Tower" signs in America have the "T" turned off for one brief and shining moment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Yountville Music Thread
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|2
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
|S D C to Become Trump Hat Factory
|Jul '16
|Turkish Hat Compa...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC