Canada cold front paints Sonoma roads with ice
Icy roads caused a series of crashes Monday morning in Sonoma County with below-freezing temperatures dipping into the 20s and dusting areas of the region with frost. Mark West Springs Road between Calistoga and Riebli roads was shut down about 7:45 a.m. after a series of individual crashes, including an overturned vehicle that landed on its roof, causing minor injuries to one person, emergency officials said.
