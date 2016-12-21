6th Annual John's March Against Stomach Cancer Scheduled January 21 At Sonoma Raceway
SONOMA, Calif. - Sonoma Raceway will open its 12-turn road course to walkers and runners alike as it hosts the West Coast's only major fundraising event for gastric cancer on Saturday, Jan. 21. The 6th annual John's March Against Stomach Cancer will support the fight against the third leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide.
