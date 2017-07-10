Reeda s Ride to honor fatal crash victim
As the second anniversary of a fatal motorcycle crash approaches, local bikers are gathering to honor the memory of Reed Hindle of Fremont. According to Hindle's family, he was on his way to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting on August 24, 2015, when a pick-up truck collided with his motorcycle at the corner of Stackpole Road and Green Street in Somersworth.
