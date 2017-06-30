New Hampshire superintendent reflects on a life in education
For more than 30 years, Jeni Mosca has taken her love and passion for doing what's best for students from teaching science and physical education all the way to superintendent. Last week, Mosca reflected on her career, where she spent seven years in Somersworth, the last six as superintendent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand jury hands up indictments Jan. 19 (Jan '16)
|Sat
|NunyaBiz
|2
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Dover
|Jun 13
|VictorOrians
|1
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|Rochester hotel guest facing heroin distributio...
|May '17
|legal
|1
|Aroma Joe's Coffee RUSH Anniversary!
|Apr '17
|AromaJoesCoffee
|1
|Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth
|Mar '17
|Terry
|3
|Rochester woman faces life in prison on drug ch... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Terry Ickes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC