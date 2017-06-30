Keeping cool Posted at
The splash pad at Noble Hill Park is a perfect example. By 10 a.m. Saturday, moms, dads, grandparents and kids were already assembled, waiting for the splash pad to activate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand jury hands up indictments Jan. 19 (Jan '16)
|Sat
|NunyaBiz
|2
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Dover
|Jun 13
|VictorOrians
|1
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|Rochester hotel guest facing heroin distributio...
|May '17
|legal
|1
|Aroma Joe's Coffee RUSH Anniversary!
|Apr '17
|AromaJoesCoffee
|1
|Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth
|Mar '17
|Terry
|3
|Rochester woman faces life in prison on drug ch... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Terry Ickes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC