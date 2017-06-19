Woman waives arraignment in Somerswor...

Woman waives arraignment in Somersworth hit-and-run death

The Somersworth woman charged in the hit-and-run accident that killed a woman pedestrian last Saturday night made a brief appearance Thursday afternoon in Strafford County Superior Court in Dover before waiving arraignment.  Lisa Devore, 31, with a last known address of 65 Green St., Apt #4, Somersworth, went before a judge at 1 p.m. and waived arraignment on a felony conduct-after-an-accident charge. She bail was set at $5,000 cash.

