Thousands flock to Somersworth for food truck festival

Under a blazing sun, 22 food trucks offered just about anything a person could want to eat and drink, including, of course, beer. The Seacoast Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival, sponsored by the Somersworth Chamber of Commerce, was the first such event for the Hilltop City, but with thousands of people flocking in, Chamber board member Lara Willard declared it a success.

