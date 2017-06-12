Thousands flock to Somersworth for food truck festival
Under a blazing sun, 22 food trucks offered just about anything a person could want to eat and drink, including, of course, beer. The Seacoast Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival, sponsored by the Somersworth Chamber of Commerce, was the first such event for the Hilltop City, but with thousands of people flocking in, Chamber board member Lara Willard declared it a success.
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Dover
|Jun 13
|VictorOrians
|1
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|Rochester hotel guest facing heroin distributio...
|May 21
|legal
|1
|Aroma Joe's Coffee RUSH Anniversary!
|Apr '17
|AromaJoesCoffee
|1
|Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth
|Mar '17
|Terry
|3
|Rochester woman faces life in prison on drug ch... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Terry Ickes
|2
|Man injured, 2 families displaced by Somerswort... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
