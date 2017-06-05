Somersworth roads closed after bad crash
Police have closed Blackwater Road and Old Rochester Road in Somersworth after a serious three-vehicle accident this morning at that intersection. Little is known at this time, but Somersworth Police Chief David Kretschmar said a press release on the crash will be coming out later today.
