Somersworth Police identify hit-and-run victim

Police have identified the woman pedestrian killed Saturday night in Somersworth in a hit-and-run accident, as 71-year-old Gail Burwen of West High Street in Somersworth. “We are looking at video from several cameras in the area,” Timmons said.

