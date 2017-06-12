Somersworth Police identify hit-and-run victim
Police have identified the woman pedestrian killed Saturday night in Somersworth in a hit-and-run accident, as 71-year-old Gail Burwen of West High Street in Somersworth. “We are looking at video from several cameras in the area,” Timmons said.
