Somersworth man sentenced for robbing credit union

CONCORD – Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today that Eric Rouleau, 37, most recently of Somersworth, was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in federal prison for robbing a credit union and mailing threatening communications. According to pleadings filed with the court and statements made at Tuesday's hearing, Rouleau robbed the Northeast Credit Union in Rochester on April 22, 2016 by entering the credit union and producing a note demanding money and saying no one would get hurt.

