Somersworth grads look to future
The Class of 2017 learned the history of the Hilltopper, the importance of choices and were asked to spread kindness. At commencement exercises Wednesday night, at the University of New Hampshire's Lundholm Gym, 109 members of the Somersworth High School Class of 2017 gathered to celebrate.
