Somersworth Dairy Queen opening still a month away
According to their corporate consumer relations department, the store has a projected opening date of July 26; which could change based on construction and staff training. In the meantime Hilltoppers have a new-old favorite to turn to in The Big Dipper on Route 108, just past the intersection with Blackwater Road.
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Dover
|Jun 13
|VictorOrians
|1
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|Rochester hotel guest facing heroin distributio...
|May 21
|legal
|1
|Aroma Joe's Coffee RUSH Anniversary!
|Apr '17
|AromaJoesCoffee
|1
|Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth
|Mar '17
|Terry
|3
|Rochester woman faces life in prison on drug ch... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Terry Ickes
|2
|Man injured, 2 families displaced by Somerswort... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
