Somersworth City Council considers pay raises

Monday Jun 5

A proposed across-the-board pay increase for non-union city staff was presented to the City Council on Monday. Ordinance 24-17 amends personnel rules to replace the existing compensation schedule with a new one that reflects a 3 percent increase.

