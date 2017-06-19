Penny drive raises funds for school
Students at the John Powers School in Somersworth held a two-week penny drive and raised $125 for a children's charity. The group, called You Matter, Too, was founded by three young girls from Rochester, sisters Madilyn Larson and Payton Stapley and their cousin Teighan Mills, who wanted to do something nice for siblings of children facing serious illness.
