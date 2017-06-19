Optima bank project moves forward

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

The former Fiddlehead Farms Marketplace building on Central Ave. will soon be demolished to make room for an Optima Bank & Trust branch. The new two-story bank building at 920 Central Ave. will occupy 5,480 square feet, with bank operations and two drive-up windows on the ground floor and office space above.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

