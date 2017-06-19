Kids eat healthy at summer meals kickoff
Summer is a time for freedom and fun for many, but for some Strafford County families it is a time of stress wondering how they will feed their children. Children are out of school and those getting free or reduced school lunches during the school year could go hungry in the summer without some help. The Community Action Partnership of Strafford County is the source for that help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
