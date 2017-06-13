Festivals to fill Somersworth this weekend
From the opening celebration Friday night to the International Children's Festival on Saturday to Sunday's first-ever Seacoast Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival, the weather is forecast to be mild with little chance of rain. The Somersworth Festival Association will present the 37th annual Somersworth International Children's Festival beginning with music, fireworks and fun.
