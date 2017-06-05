Fathera s Day 5K set for June 18 in Dover
Goodwin Community Health will stage its 8th annual Father's Day 5K on Sunday, June 18, at Margaritas Mexican Restaurant in Dover. With registration still open, the Somersworth community health center invites area residents of all experience levels to run, jog, or walk with them as they celebrate fatherhood in all of its forms. All participants are encouraged to wear a necktie to honor fathers, grandfathers, and other father-figures that play a special role in our lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|Rochester hotel guest facing heroin distributio...
|May 21
|legal
|1
|Aroma Joe's Coffee RUSH Anniversary!
|Apr '17
|AromaJoesCoffee
|1
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Dover
|Mar '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth
|Mar '17
|Terry
|3
|Wittenberg waives arraignment in 'Black Lives M... (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Clementine
|18
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC