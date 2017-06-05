Fathera s Day 5K set for June 18 in D...

Fathera s Day 5K set for June 18 in Dover

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

Goodwin Community Health will stage its 8th annual Father's Day 5K on Sunday, June 18, at Margaritas Mexican Restaurant in Dover. With registration still open, the Somersworth community health center invites area residents of all experience levels to run, jog, or walk with them as they celebrate fatherhood in all of its forms. All participants are encouraged to wear a necktie to honor fathers, grandfathers, and other father-figures that play a special role in our lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Somersworth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Jun 3 Ldysady 2
News Rochester hotel guest facing heroin distributio... May 21 legal 1
Aroma Joe's Coffee RUSH Anniversary! Apr '17 AromaJoesCoffee 1
News Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15) Mar '17 Dead Mothers Club 19
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Dover Mar '17 VictorOrians 1
News Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth Mar '17 Terry 3
News Wittenberg waives arraignment in 'Black Lives M... (Aug '16) Mar '17 Clementine 18
See all Somersworth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Somersworth Forum Now

Somersworth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Somersworth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Somersworth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,182 • Total comments across all topics: 281,608,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC