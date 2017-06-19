Driver arrested in connection with fa...

Driver arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash

Police in New Hampshire have arrested a driver accused of being involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Somersworth. Police say 71-year-old Gail Burwen was hit near the intersection of High Street and Bartlett Avenue in Somersworth on Saturday night.

