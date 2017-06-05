Dozens of food truck headed to Somersworth
The list is out for first ever Seacoast Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival and it contains a lot of local favorites and some very interesting menu choices. On Father's Day, Sunday, June 18, the Food Truck Festivals of America is coming to Somersworth.
