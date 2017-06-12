Dover public water upgrades continue on time, budget
The city's $17.5 million public water system upgrade project is on budget and on schedule, according to Deputy Community Services Director Bill Boulanger. The current public water system includes elements that date back to the late 19th century, and the city recently embarked on a mission to improve the infrastructure, with help from state funding.
