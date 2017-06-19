Dover Police: Woman drove wrong way, struck 2 vehicles

A Somersworth woman was charged with driving while intoxicated and two counts of conduct after an accident Friday after she hit vehicles in two separate hit-and-run accidents, one of which occurred while she was driving the wrong way through the heart of downtown. April Chasse, 35, of Somersworth, was charged after police received at least 20 phone calls from individuals who witnessed the collisions around 4:11 p.m., according to Dover Police Lt.

