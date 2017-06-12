Dining Out: Bring on the food trucks for June 18 festival Posted at

Dad wants nothing more than to spend Father's Day with you doing what you love best -- spending time together sipping brews and enjoying the culinary delights only a food truck can bring. But which brewery? What food truck? You don't have to decide right now because the first ever Seacoast Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival featuring more than 20 local and regional food trucks and local, regional and national breweries comes to Somersworth on Sunday, June 18, which happens to be Father's Day.

