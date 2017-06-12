Cleanup at Bretona s moving forward in stages
The City has issued a request for proposals for the clean up at the former Breton's Cleaners site at 1 Winter St. In March, the council authorized Somersworth City Manager Bob Belmore to sign an agreement with the state Department Environmental Services to accept a $178,000 grant to demolish the building. The city had also applied for a $200,000 EPA Brownfields Grant to clean the soil but was not awarded one in the latest round of funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
