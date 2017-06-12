Classic bicycle auction to benefit children
As motorcycle week winds down and festival weekend ramps up the Hilltop City, the owner of Loud Pipes Saloon is planning an impromptu bike auction. Mark Gauthier, the owner of the Loud Pipes Saloon in Somersworth, made an offer of a new bicycle to the children in Somersworth Housing Authority properties, ages 2-16, in exchange for good behavior.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Dover
|Tue
|VictorOrians
|1
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|Rochester hotel guest facing heroin distributio...
|May 21
|legal
|1
|Aroma Joe's Coffee RUSH Anniversary!
|Apr '17
|AromaJoesCoffee
|1
|Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth
|Mar '17
|Terry
|3
|Rochester woman faces life in prison on drug ch... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Terry Ickes
|2
|Man injured, 2 families displaced by Somerswort... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC